Contingent upon approval of a variance, the Plan Commission approved a 64-square-foot wall-mounted sign for First Community Bank of Milton and the city council approved a $5,000 commercial façade grant. Both approvals came on July 7.
During the Plan Commission meeting, City Administrator Al Hulick noted that last July the commission approved the façade renovation site plan for the bank project. Façade renovations at the bank are underway.
The new site plan is for signage. He described the project as unique in that several buildings have been combined to create a single bank building. City ordinances allow for wall-mounted signage per building up to 32 square feet. To allow for the increased size of the proposed signage, the bank will need a variance, Hulick said.
Director of Public Works Howard Robinson said the bank’s sign proposal calls for the adherence of letters directly to the building’s façade. The 64-square-foot area covered by signage will not have a separate background, he said.
The commission approved the sign site plan contingent upon approval of the required variance, which could be granted by the Zoning Board of Appeals. That board is scheduled to meet July 30, Hulick said.
The measure passed unanimously with one abstention made by Commissioner Dave Ostrowski who said both he and his wife are employed at First Community Bank of Milton.
In a separate action, council approved a $5,000 commercial façade grant for the bank. In a memo to council, Hulick wrote that façade renovations currently underway are coming at an estimated cost of $614,642. The grant would help offset those costs, he wrote. Funding for the grant comes through Tax Incremental Financing District No. 7.
In a follow-up email, First Community Bank of Milton President Brendon Wilkinson said plans call for backlighting the sign during winter months for better visibility.
