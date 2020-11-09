The Milton School District has said fully virtual instruction for Milton High School students will continue until at least Nov. 13. The Milton Courier asked the school district questions about the path forward, district communications coordinator Kari Klebba replied.
When might Milton High School students return to in-person school (every other day)?
“Our hope is to return our students to in-person, cohort instruction as soon as we are able to do so. We are closely monitoring our absences both from confirmed cases and those in quarantine. We will review our situation with the Rock County Health Department, and with their guidance, make a determination later this week.”
If we look at the Nov. 6 numbers, are these numbers still reflecting high school students or are we starting to see numbers increase in lower age groups? Or both?
Looking at the data from Nov. 6, roughly half of the student numbers reflect high school cases. If our high school students continue to follow the county’s mitigation guidance, we are hopeful to see the data level off or trend downward this week.
As cases continue to rise in the county and in the community, we anticipate that we could see an increase in cases in our other buildings in the coming weeks. Again, we are closely monitoring reported absences at our buildings and reviewing cases with the county health department.
When might families know about what the district decides about in-person school?
Per our pandemic plan, families will be notified no later that 48 hours prior to the planned reopening or school. However, to assist families in their planning, we would aim to have that announced sooner.
Is there anything you would like to emphasize?
We have been trying to reinforce to our students and families that the decisions made outside of school impact the entire district. Our students and staff do very well watching their physical distance and wearing their face coverings in the buildings. However, as indicated by our dashboard, many individuals are in quarantine due to exposures that take place outside of the school day. We would strongly encourage everyone to follow the county’s guidance outside of school as much as when they are inside the buildings.
