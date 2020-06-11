How many students will be impacted by the new elementary school boundaries approved May 26 by the Milton School Board?
Milton West Elementary School Principal Marcia Schwengels responded to the question asked at the June 9 listening session, saying 132 students attended schools this year that would be outside of the new boundaries.
About 20 parents signed up to speak at the listening session online or in person at the high school. Others, in person, also made comments or asked questions.
One of about 75 audience members asked how many students have childcare outside of the new boundaries.
“I don’t know every child’s daycare provider,” Schwengels replied.
Another audience member said: “That’s the problem.”
Scott Weberpal, a parent in the school district, said the relationships of all children will be impacted.
There may not be a good time, but Weberpal said “certainly there is a better time than during a pandemic.”
He said it may sound like parents don’t want the inconvenience of a new school but it’s much more than that.
Superintendent Rich Dahman said the plan going forward will factor in comments made at the listening session, the June 8 school board meeting, emails and phone calls from community members.
He said the plan must also address existing problems.
In recent years, parents were allowed to choose which elementary school their student would attend and they would be able to “buy a seat” on a bus if one was available. By having students attend elementary schools within the new boundaries, Dahman said two to four bus routes could be eliminated at a cost of $45,000 per route.
Sarah Stuckey, principal of Consolidated and Harmony elementary schools, outlined existing safety, equity issues and transportation inefficiencies the school district aimed to address by enforcing the new boundaries:
• More bus transfers the greater the risk for student safety issues.
• Choices were provided to some but not others.
• Lost instructional time for students. Students on buses not always arriving on time.
• Staff pulled from professional responsibilities to supervise bus transfers.
• Long wait times for student bus riders.
• Long bus rides for some students
• Additional transportation costs.
Schwengels said many factors got the district to this point.
“We have as a district wanted to be very accommodating,” she said. “We have allowed bus requests to any eligible bus rider.”
To improve the system, she said, “We have looked at lots of different solutions.”
Among them was increasing the number of common stops.
Milton East Elementary Principal Jen Cramer said by enforcing the new boundaries, most students would be able to take one bus and get home within their boundary, no transfers.
One of 78 attending the listening session by video conference, Paul Markgraff questioned the definition of home. He said it doesn’t help to have children dropped off at home if no one is home. He asked how transportation to daycares will be addressed. Dahman replied, “That’s something we are continuing to look at.”
The existing system has significant inefficiencies and inequalities, he said. When the school district provides transportation outside the boundary area, he said that slows down the transportation and adds significant financial cost.
