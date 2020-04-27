The St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Milton chapter is challenging the Milton community to match its pledge of up to $2,500 with cash donations to the Milton Food Pantry.
Donations received by the food pantry between April 30 and May 8 will be eligible for the matching funds, Knights of Columbus Treasurer Larry Holterman said.
The program, called the KC Challenge, was inspired by an awareness of increasing need brought about by COVID-19.
The Knights donate annually $1,000 to the food pantry, Holterman said. The $2,500 in pledges is offered above the annual donation, he added.
“Because of the hard times due to COVID-19 and the shutting down of the economy, we wanted a way to make a bigger impact for the food pantry than we already do,” Holterman said, adding: “You’re pretty lost if your kids are going to bed hungry.
“Milton is a very generous community. We wanted to help the Milton community make an impact and offer a program where they could get on board and help.”
Food pantry treasurer Leanne Glorvigen said while increases since mid-March in returning registered clientele and new applicants have been “manageable,” costs associated with supporting those families have gone up.
The pantry anticipates continuing increases in new applicants as people remain unable to work, Glorvigen said.
Increases in costs are associated with the pantry’s gift card program, designed to allow clients to shop for themselves for various items that are not easily supplied through the pantry, she said.
“We used to shop for meat and dairy products (for clients), but now because shopping and buying things in bulk has become difficult, we are using the gift cards,” Glorvigen said.
A gift card program cost analysis is currently underway to determine its sustainability, she added.
The KC Challenge focuses on cash donations, and with COVID-19 precautions in place, cash donations are preferred, food pantry co-chair Kyla Wilson said.
The pantry is still accepting and distributing food donations, Glorvigen said.
Beginning May 1, she said, clients arriving at the pantry will receive a curbside checklist. After indicating which items they need, volunteers will bring them their selections.
“The process is not very different from what we are already doing, but it will include more items so that inventory inside the pantry is used,” Glorvigen said.
Items from inside the pantry and gift cards are being used to supplement the clients’ groceries, she said.
The pantry has also been receiving funds through a coupon program at Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly, Glorvigen said.
Customers can pick up a coupon indicating donation amounts of $5, $10 or $20 at the store, and have that amount added to their grocery bill when they arrive at the checkout counter.
“That program has been very successful,” Glorvigen said.
Even as costs to support clients go up, Glorvigen said: “We have had a wonderful response from the community. We are holding our own. We are spending more, but we are receiving more. Our heads are above water.”
Those interested in responding to the KC Challenge can send their cash donations to Milton Community Action, P.O. Box 171, Milton, WI 53563. Please write “KC Challenge” on the memo line of checks.
About the Knights
The St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Milton chapter was begun in 1979. The fraternal, charitable, dues-based organization has 118 members, Holterman said.
Along with the food pantry, annually, the chapter donates funds to several groups including: the Tootsie Roll fundraiser for citizens with intellectual disabilities, the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, area families in need, Pregnancy Helpline, multiple sclerosis and scholarships for Milton high school students.
