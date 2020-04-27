Shelves at the Milton Food Pantry as pictured earlier this year were full, but costs to supply clients through gift cards, a program developed to allow clients to shop for themselves as a COVID-19 precaution, have increased, according to pantry committee members. The KC Challenge, sponsored by the St. Mary's Knights of Columbus Milton chapter, will match cash donations made to the Milton Food Pantry up to $2,500. Donation must be made between April 30 and May 8 to qualify for matching funds.