The Friends of Milton Public Library is holding a book sale during library hours throughout the month of July. The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday, July 1, and Friday, July 2, will be Friends-only shopping days, which menas people with updated Friends of Milton Public Library memberships will be able to view and shop early. Memberships can be purchased during those days and anytime during library hours. An online payment option is available at www.miltonpubliclibrary.org.
The sale will be open to everyone starting July 5. Prices for adult, young adult and youth materials range from 10 cents to $1. The ever-popular $2 bag sale will be July 29-July 31.
The library will not be taking book donations during the month of July and will have donation guidelines available in August.
About the Friends of Milton Public Library
The Friends of Milton Public Library helps carry out the library’s mission of opening doors for curious minds, nurturing learning and creativity, creating opportunities, and enriching lives by bringing people and ideas together. They provide an extra level of support not possible through the library’s normal operating budget. Money raised through membership dues, fundraisers, book sales, and other initiatives allow the library to operate at a higher level by offering additional services, materials, and programs.