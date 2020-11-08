Milton High School transitioned to fully virtual instruction on Nov. 2 and Milton School District in its Oct. 29 announcement said this model will continue until at least Nov. 13.
Looking at the bright side, one teacher said it would be the first time this school year that she's seeing her students' faces (without a mask).
In an email to parents, MHS Principal Jeremy Bilhorn outlined what the fully virtual learning model looks like.
Fully virtual learning
• Students will join classes synchronously (at the same time as their teachers). Students will not be split into the A/B cohorts.
• Attendance will be taken every day. Students must have their cameras on and participate in classes to be in attendance.
• Students will go to their class Schoology Page for the Google Meet link for that class.
• Periods 1-6 will be run for 45 minutes each (daily). Each period will also have an afternoon session. This will be a dedicated time for teachers to work with students who need additional help. Students must be available during this time period and can be required to attend (virtually). Teachers also may assign students to meet together for group projects during this time period.
• The afternoon instructional sessions will run Tuesday-Friday.
• Monday afternoons will be reserved for Professional Learning Communities, which will run from 1-3 p.m.
• The following is the schedule for the Fully Virtual MHS Instructional Model:
Daily Schedule
Period 1 – 8-8:45 a.m.
Period 2 – 8:50-9:35 a.m.
(Period 3 is the Study Flex period and is not included in the fully virtual model.)
Period 4 – 9:40-10:25 a.m.
Period 5 – 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Period 6 – 11:20-12:05 a.m.
Lunch – 12:05-12:35 p.m.
Afternoon Period 1 Session – 12:40-1:05 p.m.
(Period 3 is the Study Flex period and is not included in the fully virtual model.)
Afternoon Period 2 Session – 1:10-1:35 p.m.
Afternoon Period 4 Session – 1:40-2 p.m.
Afternoon Period 5 Session – 2:05-2:30 p.m.
Afternoon Period 6 Session – 2:35-3 p.m.
Activities
• All in-person activities and athletics are canceled during the virtual-only time period. Coaches and advisors may hold virtual sessions.
No students should be on school grounds from Oct. 30 – Nov. 13.
