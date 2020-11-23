Never mind the halls, the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce wants you to deck the exterior of your home or business by Dec. 6.
The 2020 Show of Lights is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, throughout the city of Milton. The Milton Area Chamber is working on a map to show which homes and businesses have signed up to be in the “show” and eligible to win first or second prize.
For more information, call (608) 868-6222.
