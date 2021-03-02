As positive cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations continue to trend downward, Edgerton Hospital eased its visitor guidelines effective Monday, March 1. The updated guidelines are as follows:
- Outpatients – One visitor may accompany to appointments/procedures.
- Inpatients – One visitor during the patient’s stay. This visitor must remain the same person for the entire admission.
- If COVID-19 is suspected or confirmed – no visitors are allowed.
Screening protocol for all visitors will remain the same.
In addition to easing its visitor guidelines, Edgerton Hospital continues to keep a vaccine waiting list for eligible individuals.
Due to limited supply of vaccine, Edgerton Hospital will continue to prioritize the 65+ population, the frontline healthcare workers, police, fire, EMS and other first responders.
To read more about Edgerton Hospital’s visitor guidelines and to join our vaccine waiting list, visit www.edgertonhospital.com.
