As positive cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations continue to trend downward, Edgerton Hospital eased its visitor guidelines effective Monday, March 1. The updated guidelines are as follows:

  • Outpatients – One visitor may accompany to appointments/procedures.
  • Inpatients – One visitor during the patient’s stay. This visitor must remain the same person for the entire admission.
  • If COVID-19 is suspected or confirmed – no visitors are allowed.

Screening protocol for all visitors will remain the same.

In addition to easing its visitor guidelines, Edgerton Hospital continues to keep a vaccine waiting list for eligible individuals.

Due to limited supply of vaccine, Edgerton Hospital will continue to prioritize the 65+ population, the frontline healthcare workers, police, fire, EMS and other first responders.

To read more about Edgerton Hospital’s visitor guidelines and to join our vaccine waiting list, visit www.edgertonhospital.com.

