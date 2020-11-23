The Milton Joint Fire Commission will ask its municipalities (the city and town of Milton) to fund a new ambulance, which after equipment is added will cost about $285,000.

Milton Battalion Chief Pete Mory at the Nov. 18 commission meeting said, “We try to replace our ambulances every five to six years.”

After receiving quotes from two companies, Mory said the department is looking at a 2021 F-150, with a truck chassis.

Each of the two municipalities may be asked for up to $142,000.

City Finance Director Dan Nelson said the department has about $80,000 from the prior sale of equipment.

Some of that, however, might be used to cover increased wages.

Commission member and city council member Bill Wilson said he didn’t have a problem going to the council and stating the need, but added, “This is going to be a really heavy lift for the city and town of Milton in terms of where we are in the budget processes.”

