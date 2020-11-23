The Milton Joint Fire Commission will ask its municipalities (the city and town of Milton) to fund a new ambulance, which after equipment is added will cost about $285,000.
Milton Battalion Chief Pete Mory at the Nov. 18 commission meeting said, “We try to replace our ambulances every five to six years.”
After receiving quotes from two companies, Mory said the department is looking at a 2021 F-150, with a truck chassis.
Each of the two municipalities may be asked for up to $142,000.
City Finance Director Dan Nelson said the department has about $80,000 from the prior sale of equipment.
Some of that, however, might be used to cover increased wages.
Commission member and city council member Bill Wilson said he didn’t have a problem going to the council and stating the need, but added, “This is going to be a really heavy lift for the city and town of Milton in terms of where we are in the budget processes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.