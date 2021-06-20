The towns of Harmony, Johnstown, Lima and Milton will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, to discuss the future of fire services and EMS in the towns.
During the meeting, the town boards may take action on the following:
• A possible intergovernmental agreement among the towns,
• A petition from each town to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District
• Capital and operating expenses for building a new fire station in the town of Milton.
The meeting will be held at the Harmony Town Hall, 440 N. Highway 14, Janesville.
To join the meeting via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/92943521464?pwd=YW9yWXdpam9nYllPV2hjbVg1eWR4QT09. The meeting ID is 929 4352 1464 and the passcode is 763161.
To join by phone, dial 312-626 6799 and use the same ID and passcode.
Currently, the towns of Harmony, Johnstown and Lima have contracts with the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department to provide fire and EMS coverage for portions of their towns. The fire department is owned by the city and town of Milton.
Starting with the 2021 fire department budget, contributions from municipalities are based on equalized value and factor in how much of the municipality is covered by the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department.
None of the fire department’s contracted towns is covered entirely by department. About 80% of Harmony is covered by the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department, 74% of Johnstown and 40% of Lima.
Contracts for the towns increased from 115 to 209%, while the city of Milton saw a 6% increase and the town of Milton had a 14% decrease.
The Milton and Milton Township Fire Department began sharing services with the Janesville Fire Department in various capacities in 2017.
In March 2020, Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes, who is chief of the Janesville and Milton fire departments, said the Milton fire department had come to a fork in the road. “Do we continue with shared services?” he asked. If yes, he said there should be one command staff and one operation. Then-Milton Battalion Chief Chris Lukas agreed. Both said the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted operational inefficiencies with the two departments operating in two different ways.
In December 2020, the town and city of Milton approved “a functional merger” of the Milton and Janesville fire departments. The move has been viewed as a short-term solution. Rhodes recommended the departments functionally merge administrative tasks, command staff, resources, create economies of scale, standardize fire/EMS operations, and training “to leverage the fire departments together for better service.”
In December 2020, the Milton Joint Fire Commission voted 4-2 to commit to completely consolidating the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department with the Janesville Fire Department and pursue the details of a contract with the city of Janesville.
Then in March, Milton Town Chair Bryan Meyer wrote to Janesville and city of Milton officials, saying that the town government “intends to foster conversations with the Edgerton Fire Department, our closest neighbor, with many similarities in size and type of service.” Meyer said he was still serious about consolidating the Janesville and Milton fire departments, but he wanted to give Edgerton a chance to weigh in.
Like departments across the nation, the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department has faced staffing shortages as it moved away from being a volunteer fire department.