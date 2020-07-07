The heart of Milton comes in different sizes, colors and designs. Winners of the July 4 community parade of homes and businesses reflect that.
First-place winners remind the heart of Milton is larger than life. Both the first-place home and the first-place business went big.
At 314 College St., a huge American flag hung vertically between trees in front of the Elias and Jessica Segura house.
The design started with a tie-dye heart that said, “One love! One heart!” Jessica Segura loves reggae music sung by Bob Marley then decided to add more songs. Each had their own sign: “Every little thing is gonna be alright” and “Don’t worry. Be happy.”
Friends Geneva Beers of Milton and Laura Church of Janesville helped bring everything together. The three women and their families wore matching tie-died T-shirts.
“Times are hard right now,” they said, adding that the messages on the signs and the music being played were appropriate for the times.
Behind the heart was a Milton Red Hawk and a string of musical notes.
The heart of Rockie’s Hometown Pizza & Subs was bigger than the two-story building at 301 Parkview Drive. Rockie herself had been on the roof Saturday morning helping put the word Milton and a flag on top of the roof. She, of course, didn’t tackle this herself. Her nephew David Webb also was on the roof and instrumental in the design and construction were Rockie’s brother, Jeremy Webb, and his wife, Denise. A larger flag was displayed horizontally under the roofline. In front of the building was the Rockie’s logo, which has become a trademark of first-place floats.
Rockie’s also showed that the heart of Milton is generous with free hot dogs and chips and raising $400 for the Milton food pantry through sales and donations.
Second-place winners include a hidden gem and a popular summer hangout.
Anyone who hasn’t walked by 176 Greenhill Circle should. Even when it’s not July 4, Jeff and Carol Johnson’s landscaping and personal touches to beautify the outdoors are worth seeing. For Independence Day, they had a large peace sign, a Black Lives Matter sign and a sign that said “Liberty and Justice for all!”
Picking up a tiny plastic animal from a landscaping wall, Carol said, “We have animals hidden in the walls normally.”
She explained she likes to hide zoo animals and dinosaurs for children find.
Second place and the People’s Choice Award went to the Cone Zone, at 444 W. High St. Claudia Seeman, Emily McCorkle, Nichole Williams, Zoe Astin, Louisa Smith posed for a photo outside the building on Saturday. Employees (Those in the photo said, “Make sure you mention Amanda Ferguson.”) and Cone Zone owners were responsible for the décor, which included streamers, pinwheels and stars painted on the lawn. On Facebook, Cone Zone reminded people to vote for the People’s Choice Award by texting or emailing parade coordinator Derek Henze.
Third-place winners brought families together.
“Arndt” sisters Melissa Hanger and Amanda Johansen and decorated Arndt’s Mini Mart.
Many details captured the heart of Milton. A tree listed Milton businesses. Next to the tree was a sign that said: “Milton Staying Strong” and a bee and a butterfly, both with wings made of hearts. Hearts were everywhere: Creating an American flag, celebrating Arndt’s 30-plus years in Milton, congratulating seniors, flowing from a gas pump handle, creating a patriotic Red M&M, advertising candy and spelling out hope.
At 237 Plumb St., flags, balloons, bunting and banners decorated the home of Howie and Emma Robinson. A decorative bicycle, balloons along a white picket fence and a giant stuffed bear wearing a patriotic hat and a Milton T-shirt at the end of the driveway set the tone for a fun extended family gathering.
It’s difficult to imagine a parade without candy.
In the parking lot of St. Mary Catholic Church, Scout BSA Troop 471 handed out candy donated by First Community Bank Milton. The candy was in a plastic bag and Scouts distributing candy wore facemasks.
Scoutmaster Steve Brown flagged people down to stop for candy.
Brown has marched in the Fourth of July every year since the 1980s. He is a member of the Rock River Buckskinners, a group that reenacts the life of pioneers in the 1800s and was dressed as a pioneer.
Next to him, Thomas Wallace, a member of the Scout troop, sat on a chair playing a French horn.
A car honked its horn.
“Freedom!” yelled Brown. “Keep America free!”
After the parade of homes and businesses was over. Henze, assisted by Zach Salem, counted the People’s Choice votes and delivered the trophies.
Commenting on the day, Henze said, “I think it was an overall success. People had fun. They got out and about. They drove around.”
The combination of the parade of homes and businesses and people in various types of vehicles driving the parade loop provided a good balance, he said.
“I think it provided community and unity,” Salem said.
On the Milton Courier Facebook page, the feedback was positive: “Love this idea. “This was a great alternative.” “Was able to drive my parents around to see everything in the comfort of air conditioning. The whole town looked so great.”
About three dozen homes and businesses registered officially to be in the parade of homes and businesses.
Participants talked about how they might do things differently next year. Overwhelmingly the thought was – without a pandemic.
