State Sen. Janis Ringhand (D-Evansville) was chosen to serve as Assistant Leader for the Senate Democrats for the remainder of the legislative term.
“I would like to thank Senator Shilling for her years of leadership. As assistant leader I am looking forward to working with our new leader, Senator Bewley. and my colleagues to advance our caucuses priorities. I am honored for the opportunity serve during this time of transition,” Senator Ringhand said. “I want to be helpful as we move forward and reestablish a sense of normalcy in Wisconsin.”
Ringhand was elected to the State Assembly in 2010 and has been elected to the Senate since 2014. She is the former Mayor of Evansville and served on the city council.
“Right now, the most important thing for everyone is to continue to practice safety measures so we can open up as soon as possible,” Ringhand added.
In the State Senate, Ringhand is a member of the State Building Commission and Wisconsin Women’s Council serves on the Agriculture, Revenue and Financial Institutions; Economic Development, Commerce and Trade; and the Labor and Regulatory Reform committees.
