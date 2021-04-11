The Milton City Council in December approved a TIF (tax incremental finance) development agreement with IHT Investments LLC of Milton to construct a 50,625-square-foot facility on 8.17 acres along Putnam Parkway.
It turns out, those plans weren’t big enough.
IHT Investments owns Carl’s Place, 1400 E. High St., which manufacturers projector screens for homes, backyards and large venues and golf simulator impact screens.
During the April 7, virtual city council meeting, City Administrator Al Hulick said IHT approached him saying the project has grown in terms of cost and valuation estimates and IHT wants to plan for future expansions.
The amended agreement:
- Increases the size of the facility from 50,625 square feet to 56,250 square feet.
- Increases city-owned land the developer will acquire from 8.17 acres to 17.65 acres.
- Increases the property break-even amount from $556,875 to $900,000.
- Increases the minimum annual tax equivalent payment from $55,687.50 to $90,000 for the life of the 10-year agreement.
- Increases the annual “pay-go” incentive from $27,092.50 to $28,225 for 10 years.
As part of the agreement, the city agrees to sell 17.65 acres (valued at $617,750) to the developer for $1.
Projected valuation initially was $2.1 million, Hulick said now it is closer to $4.5 million.
On April 7 the plan commission approved a certified survey map (CSM) contingent on the council approving an amended TIF development agreement. The CSM will be included on a future city council agenda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.