Paul Sullivan and Kelly Storti won their respective divisions at the Milton City Golf Tournament Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2, at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
Steve Jaeggi captured the overall net championship at the tournament as well.
Sullivan won the championship flight in the men’s division with a two-day score of 147. Sullivan shot a 72 on Saturday and ended his tournament with a 75 on Sunday.
A.J. Gray — a 2019 golf state qualifier for Milton and MATC golfer — finished second with a 149. Gray recorded scores of 75 and 74 over the two days. Brady Brovick also shot a 149 (75-74), finishing in a tie for second with Gray.
Last year’s men’s champion Brady Farnsworth finished fourth with a 151. Farnsworth tied Sullivan for the lowest score in a round at the tournament with a 72 on day one. He recorded a 79 Sunday.
Over in the women’s division, Storti battled with UW-Whitewater golf teammate CheyAnn Knudsen for the championship title. Both shot 74s in round one. Storti collected 73 strokes on Sunday, while Knudsen scored a 76.
Jaeggi finished with low-net score with a 133. Dave Gunderson had a net score of 136.
Women’s invitational
On Friday, July 31, the 16th annual women’s innovational was held at Oak Ridge.
Winners of the partner 6-6-6 were CheyAnn and MaryAnn Knudsen, shooting 74. Winners of the low net in the 6-6-6 were Harvest Brown and Kim Ruef, recording a 63.
Low score in the first flight went to Kelly and Claire Storti with a 78. In the second flight, Gayle Gibbs and Dawn Scoville recorded a flight-best 92.
The lowest net score in flight one was owned by Katie Arndt and Katy O’Brien. In the second flight Janelle Agnew and Heather Niemeier earned the low net score.
The theme for the women’s invitational was Mardi Gras.
Men’s division
*Paul Sullivan 72-72—147, A.J. Gray 75-74—149, Jordan Brovick 75-74—149, Brady Farnsworth 72-79—151, Brent Gunnink 76-77—153, Brett Stair 74-79—153, Derek Davis 75-78—153, Ryan Pelz 73-80—153, Dave Nelson 75-80—155, Ryan Nelson 78-78—156, Aaron Manogue 77-81—158, Ryan Uttke 83-76—159, Chris Duoss 83-76—159, Tyson Benway 79-82—161, Dan Sundby 78-88—166, Shawn Buck 81-89—170
First flight
Dave Gunderson 79-81—160, *Steve Jaeggi 79-82—161, Bill Noonan 81-86—167, Jason Delong 86-86—172, Chris Brissette 83-89-172, Kris Agnew 85-89—174, Steve Ban 85-90—175, John Church 88-87—175, Anthony Harrison 90-89—179, Marty Mayer 91-91—182, Dave Zink 89-97—186, Terry Sullivan 97-93— 190, Scott Ullius 91-107—198, Jeff Wolf 99-101—200, Jeff Meeker 106-100-206
Women’s division
*Kelly Storti 74-73—147, CheyAnn Knudsen 74-76—150
