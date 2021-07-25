Rock County Public Health Department officials report that conditions are right for Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, to be showing up in local waters. They have recently observed blue-green algae in the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong. Because it is hard to determine exact levels of blue-green algae toxin concentrations, anyone considering recreation on or in the water should use caution and common sense.
The Public Health Department recommends taking the following precautions:
• Avoid swimming in areas of high algae concentration. Stay away from water with a floating scum layer that looks like green, blue, or white paint or pea-soup.
• Do not swallow pond, lake, or river water. This is especially important for small children and pets.
• Rinse off after coming in contact with pond, lake, or river water. If you think you have become ill from exposure to blue-green algae, contact your healthcare provider immediately.
Blue-green algae are naturally present in Wisconsin ponds, rivers, and lakes. When conditions are favorable, the algae can grow rapidly and form blooms of bright green, blue-green, or white. They can form thick scum layers on the surface of the water and may look bubbly or frothy. The blooms may have a foul odor, particularly in warm summer months. Some of the algae can produce a toxin that may lead to harmful health effects if ingested.
Some symptoms of exposure can be:
• skin or eye irritation,
• vomiting,
• diarrhea, or
• cold or flu-like symptoms.
Pets and children are particularly vulnerable to these conditions because of their size and because they don't have a natural tendency to avoid these water conditions. Dogs also have an increased risk of illness from the toxins as they are likely to ingest the water.
More information on blue-green algae can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/water/bg-algae/index.htm or by calling the Rock County Public Health Department at 608-757-5440.