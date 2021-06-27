Matthew Maier of Milton was initiated into the University of Wisconsin-Madison chapter of Phi Kappa Phi.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 at the University of Maine by a group of students who felt a need for an honor society that would recognize excellence across the whole range of academic disciplines. Today, Phi Kappa Phi recognizes and promotes academic excellence in all fields of higher education and engages the community of scholars in service to others.
The UW-Madison chapter of Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1920 and has had a continuous presence on the UW-Madison campus ever since. Each fall invitations are sent to the top 10 percent of graduate students, the top 10 percent of seniors and the top 7.5 percent of second-semester juniors in each school and college.