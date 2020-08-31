The Milton School District Board of Education is looking to fill a vacant seat on the board.
Anyone interested in being on school board should submit a letter of interest addressed to the board.
Applicants are asked to include their contact information and a brief explanation of their desire to serve on the board.
Whoever is chosen by the board to fill the seat vacated by Diamond McKenna will finish her term, which expires in April.
Applicants must submit letters to Executive Assistant Kim Krause at School District of Milton District Office, located at 448 E. High Street, Milton, WI 53563, no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Letters of interest may also be emailed to krauseki@milton.k12.wi.us.
McKenna served as the board’s treasurer and Monday night Mike Hoffman was chosen by the board to take her place as treasurer.
