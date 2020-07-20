The City of Milton Common Council received on July 7 a presentation summarizing an independent auditors’ report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019. Monica Hauser, a partner with Hawkins Ash CPAs, gave the presentation. The company completed the audit on June 25.
Hauser said the company issued to the city a “clean or unmodified” audit, adding: “It’s the best opinion you can get.”
In response to the audit, Finance Director Dan Nelson said: “We are following a financial plan and it’s working the way it’s intended.”
The city is under 50% of its borrowing capacity, he said. In a follow-up interview Nelson said as of Dec. 31, 2019, the city’s debt ratio stood at 48.5%.
In the report, Hauser said, the city’s Library Fund was the only fund showing an outstanding negative balance of $118,897. The deficit comes from uncollected pledges received by the library board during fundraising efforts undertaken as part of the $3 million library renovation completed in 2017.
In February, Library Director Ashlee Kunkel told the Milton Courier that the library board owed the city approximately $120,000 in uncollected pledges made in support of the project.
Hauser suggested the city might begin to consider that some pledges may go uncollected, asking: What will the city do about the $80,000 to $100,000 that might go uncollected?
“Will it be a general fund transfer?” she asked.
In other findings, Hauser said the city’s assets, in 2019, totaled $41,832,318, up from 2018, when assets totaled $38,354,072. The $3.4 million increase, she said, came largely through taxes.
The city collects taxes for other taxing entities, such as the Milton school district, county and technical school, she said, and there have been changes in the way those taxes are recorded. She noted that those recording changes are reflected in the reported increase.
Liabilities were down in 2019, reported at $6,911,326, as opposed to $10,374,332 reported in 2018. The largest change was shown in monies “due to other governments,” which was reported at $1,736,664 in 2019 as opposed to $5,295,500 in 2018. That, too, is a reflection of a change in how taxes collected for other taxing districts are recorded, Nelson told the Milton Courier by phone.
Long-term obligations also decreased by $312,144, Hauser said. Equity went up from $20,700,993, in 2018, to $27,239,564 in 2019.
The decrease in long-term debt, Nelson said, was achieved by making extra and scheduled principal payments.
There was an unassigned general fund balance in 2018 of $1,320,621, and in 2019, of $1,470,696, representing a $150,075 increase, according to Nelson.
Looking more closely at revenues within the general fund, in 2018, the city collected $5,255,691, with $3,236,502 coming through taxes. In 2019, the city developed a budget based on $4,952,620 in revenues, with taxes collected estimated at $3,289.755. Actual revenues collected were $5,095,160, and actual tax revenues collected were $3,289,546.
Contributions to the general fund in 2019 came from taxes and special assessments, 66%; intergovernmental, defined as state shared taxes and state grants and payments, 21%; payment in lieu of taxes from the Water Fund, 5%; Licenses and permits, 3%; miscellaneous, 3%, and charges for services as well as fines, forfeits and penalties, each contributing 1%.
General Fund expenditures in 2018 were $4,927,102. In 2019, an estimated budget of $5,157,620 was calculated. Actual expenditures were $4,928,021. The city came in under budget, meaning it spent less than was budgeted, Hauser noted.
Expenditures from the general fund fell into the following categories: public safety (police), 32%; transfer to debt service, 18%; general government, 16%; public works, 14%; transfer to capital projects, 8%; transfer to Library Fund, 6%; culture, recreation and education, 4%; capital outlay and “other,” each contributing 1%.
Looking at revenues, expenses and changes in position relative to water, sewer and stormwater, Hauser noted the following: Water showed an overall increase in net position, going from $9,057,508 in 2018 to $9,514,884 in 2019.
There was a sewer rate increase in May (volume charge increase of 8%), she said, which contributed to an increase in net position from $8,333,545 in 2018 to $9,911,966 in 2019. TIF No. 10 was also a capital contributor to the sewer fund through the lift station project, she said.
Nelson explained that while the lift station, constructed last summer by the city to facilitate development on the city’s south side, is paid for through TIF district 10, the cost of the asset, which is $1.2 million, is recorded within the sewer fund.
Stormwater too was up, Hauser said, showing an increase in net position of $3,309,940 in 2018 to $3,490,950 in 2019.
All other funds, including TIF district Nos. 6, 7, 9 and 10, with the exception of the Library Fund, show positive balances, Hauser said.
