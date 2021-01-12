A searchable online database shows 103 “We’re All In” grants have been awarded in Milton.
Funded by the federal CARES Act, the We’re All In grants were awarded to Wisconsin small businesses in three phases throughout first year of the pandemic.
Milton businesses saw awards of $2,500 or $5,000.
Grant funds can be used for any operating costs, including but not limited to wages and salaries, rent, mortgages, and inventory, and/or for health and safety improvements.
To be eligible, a business must have suffered an economic loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. An economic loss may be from lost revenue or increased expenses as a result of the pandemic.
In Phase 2 applicants were ranked with priority given to businesses that did not receive a grant from WEDC in Phase 1, have minority ownership, and are in an industry with the greatest negative impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Phase 1 and Phase 2 grants were aimed at businesses with less than $1 million in annual revenue, regardless of industry.
Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dani Stivarius said Milton with its boutiques, antique shops and restaurants consists of a lot of small businesses, which she said are the backbone of the community.
Stivarius said the We’re All In and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds helped businesses keep their doors open.
“Small business is the backbone of our community,” she continued. “That backbone goes away, we’re a ghost town.”
Tami’s Tender Times, a day care center at 250 E. Madison Ave., received $5,000 in Phase 2.
Matt McGuire, who owns the business with his wife, Tami, said with some parents now working at home and keeping their children at home, grants and PPP funding have been a lifesaver.
According to McGuire, the $5,000 was used toward supplies, including toys, arts and crafts, games, books and puzzles.
Kip’s White Dog Inn, 2400 E Manogue Road, celebrated its one-year anniversary under new ownership in August.
Business owner JoLynn Burden said Monday, “We were hopeful that the fall would have been a little bit different, that people would have been traveling a little bit more, but things didn’t’ quite get there.”
Burden said the We’re All In grants have been helpful because when people don’t travel, they don’t have a need to board their animals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people have traveled.
“Our business took a heavy decline mid-March through the first of June,” Burden said. “It picked up a little bit in the summer when people were willing to take their weekend trips up north and things like that but it wasn’t anywhere it should have been for summer.”
“The grant helps keep the doors open, pay for some of my overhead expenses (utilities, cleaning supplies, all the normal things that we need here to run a business).”
She said funding also helps keep staffing.
Looking ahead, she said. “We certainly were optimistic that this year’s going to be much better as the vaccines come out and it looks like people are wanting to travel – the tourism industry needs it. Certainly when people want to get out of town, that’s when they come to me to board their dog.”
