Is there such a thing as too much fun? We could find out in the days ahead.
First, the splash pad opened, as promised on May 27, when the temperature was around 50 degrees. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. A button on a green pole in the middle of the splash pad turns the water on. City employees ask that you not bring your bike onto the pad because it can damage the pad.
The Milton Farmer’s Market and Car Cruise is 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Milton East Elementary School and on Parkview Drive. This will be the second time the monthly event is held (on the first Thursday of the month). The farmer’s market is organized by Farmhouse Finds and the car cruise is organized by TLC Restorations.
The annual fish boil returns to The Gathering Place on Friday. Bar opens at 5 p.m. “Boil over” is at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include cod, red potatoes, carrots, onions and cherry pie. Music will be provided by Twice the Charm and a live auction will take place after dinner. Call (608) 868-3500 for ticket availability.
Since Saturday will be the first Saturday in June, this weekend is the citywide rummage sale. Look out for pedestrians, bikes and other vehicles, then look for parking spots and bargains.
Maybe before you go hunting for bargains, eat breakfast. June means June Dairy Month and Wilnore Holsteins – McNally Farms, 5928 E. Bingham Road, is hosting the Rock County Dairy Breakfast from 6:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $7 for adults and 43 for children 10 and younger.
For lunch, try the First Congregational Church Chicken BBQ drive-thru at 741 E. High St. or show some of the local restaurants in town some love by having lunch out on the town.
If you have a high school student, chances are good your focus will be on Sunday’s graduation.
Summer events in Milton won’t end there but they might slow down– but not as much as they did in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One more event that’s next Thursday, June 10 – Concerts on the Lawn be held on the south lawn of The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., due to construction. Food and drinks will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. The Back 40 Band concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to bring a lawn chair. If the weather is bad, the concert will move inside.