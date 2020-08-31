Some 150 event-goers arrived, Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Kip’s White Dog Inn, Milton, as the kennel, now under new management, celebrated National Dog Day and its one-year anniversary. The facility, owned by the Burden family: JoLynn, and her children, Callie and Booker, is home to “Rex,” a disabled dog who earned national fame in 2018 when he was selected as a runner-up in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest.
Today, Rex, a 3-year-old yellow lab mix, who was born without the use of his front legs, enjoys greeting visitors to the kennel, and visits, along with JoLynn, area schools and community organizations, spreading the word about various messages, including the importance of work done by nonprofits, animal rescue organizations, and even the value of reading.
Rex arrived in Wisconsin in April of 2017, but his journey, according to his Facebook page, began months earlier when his mother and her two young pups, Rex and his brother, were dropped off at a shelter in Texas. A rescue group took the three dogs from the shelter and raised them in foster care until they were able to make the trip to Wisconsin. All three dogs found forever homes through Paddy’s Paws in Fort Atkinson.
Since receiving his title of runner-up, Rex has been busy. His adventures are shared and can be followed on his Facebook page: Rex is Amazing.
Rex is Amazing
The summer of 2018 brought a whirlwind of excitement to Rex and his family. Among noteworthy posts on his Facebook page, including those about the People Magazine’s contest, Rex received a mobility cart from Gunnar’s Wheels, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization working to further the mobility of handicapped pets.
The wheels provided increased mobility for Rex, who was already taking life in stride with hops and scoots, pictures and videos on Facebook show.
The page also highlights stories of other dogs facing similar challenges as Rex through loss of or an inability to use their limbs.
After the contest winners were announced in October of 2018, Rex turned his attention to greeting his fans and making new friends.That year, he visited Harrison Elementary School in Janesville, helping students learn about area nonprofits and the work they do to support the community.
In the summer of 2019, Rex was the guest of honor at the Sixth Annual Furry Friends 5K, supporting the Humane Society of Jefferson County, and he represented Paddy’s Paws as the organization offered its congratulations to the winning team of the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce’s Lemonade Day. The project-based program was created to empower young participants as they learn to become entrepreneurs. The winning team donated project profits to Paddy’s Paws, Rex’s Facebook page noted.
Also in 2019, Rex represented Paddy’s Paws at Monroe Elementary School as part of a program to remind people to spay and neuter pets, and adopt pets through rescue programs.
Last October, Rex visited Milton High School students enrolled in a vet science class to share his rescue story.
This year, Rex visited students at Van Buren Elementary School, Janesville, in celebration of World Read Aloud Day and to emphasis the importance of reading, and Chestnut House Occupational and Independent Community Information, also in Janesville, a community-based program helping to assist students ages 18-21 transitioning from school to adult life.
Rex also visited Northside Intermediate, where he helped thank 4H Club members for a donation to Paddy’s Paws.
