The Milton School District announced Friday it has created a COVID-19 dashboard to log the total number of active positive cases reported among students and staff within the district.
As of Oct. 8, seven students and five staff members were listed among the active cases in the school district.
Dashboards will be updated bi-weekly and list the total number of active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, according to a news release sent Friday afternoon.
The dashboard is available on the district's Milton Forward & COVID-19 webpage (https://sites.google.com/milton.k12.wi.us/milton-forward/home).
The news release states: “At this time, in order to protect the identity of the infected individuals, the district will provide a district-wide total number of cases reported. The district will not break down cases by building.
“Cases, as of Oct. 8, are low enough that breaking down cases by building could potentially identify the infected individual(s). The school district will adjust this policy if/when reporting will allow for the infected individual’s anonymity.”
Active cases totaled on the dashboard represent the number of individuals who are currently considered infectious with COVID-19 by the local health department.
The dashboard also lists the number of identified "close contacts" of confirmed cases within the buildings who have been instructed to quarantine. Close contacts are defined as individuals who have had direct physical contact with a positive case or that were within 6 feet of the infected individual for 15 or more cumulative minutes in a day. As of Oct. 8, the total number of close contacts listed is six.
The numbers do not include those who are considered "recovered" or "noninfectious" by the county health department.
The district will not report the number of individuals in quarantine due to exposures that happened outside of district buildings/events, the news release states.
For example, if a student without symptoms is directed to quarantine due to a parent’s positive case, the news release states the district will not include that student in the “close contacts” column (as long as the exposure happened outside of school and the student is not considered infectious by the county. The quarantined student will not be able return until they have received clearance from the county to do so.)
“The School District of Milton depends on staff and students to self-report positive tests and exposures. The dashboard is only as up-to-date and accurate as the information received from self-reporting and the public health department,” the news release states.
Community members with questions about the district’s dashboard may contact Superintendent Rich Dahman at dahmanr@milton.k12.wi.us.
