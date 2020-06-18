The City of Milton Common Council approved on June 16 a temporary Class B beer license and special event permit requested by organizers of the Veterans Park pavilion. The volunteer group is planning a July 5 dedication ceremony and celebration of the park pavilion’s completion.
Councilmembers discussed whether the event might be considered a private event, which would limit attendance and preclude a need for special event permitting and use of city resources.
City Administrator Al Hulick noted that typically, this type of permit request does not come before council, but COVID-19 and lack of a formal dedication officially making the new facility city property, attached additional consideration to the request.
Hulick said he wanted to make sure councilmembers were comfortable with the request. Approving the permit “could be perceived as council authorizing or condoning a public gathering,” he said.
Included on the evening’s agenda, Hulick noted, council would be discussing moving into Phase 2 of the city-adopted reopening plan. The plan is predicated on gateway benchmarks developed within the Rock County reopening plan.
Using those metrics, public gatherings are allowed at 50% of a facility’s capacity, he said. He estimated the park’s capacity at 600, noting half would be 300.
If council viewed the event as a private gathering, then attendance would be limited to 25, Hulick said, adding that if the event was a private gathering, then temporary beer and special event permits, and the use of city resources, such as picnic tables and street closures, would not be appropriate.
If council viewed the event as a public gathering, Hulick continued, then, he said, staff believed it would be appropriate to issues applicable licenses and permits.
Staff was looking to council for guidance, Hulick said, about “how this weaves into the … council’s reopening plan.”
Councilmembers unanimously agreed that the proposed event was a public event, seeking next to determine how best to accommodate a crowd in the park while observing COVID-19 safety protocols.
Councilmembers advanced ideas such as placing food and beverage stations at varying locations throughout the park to mitigate a need for lines and congregating, and distancing picnic tables.
Group volunteer organizer and area restaurateur Mike Fredrick, addressing council, said he and group members were “big advocates to do things right.”
He said his restaurant would be providing the food at the event. He said he and his servers would be wearing masks and gloves, and everything would be done “with healthcare advice.”
No self-serve food would be made available, and packets of ketchup and mustard would be placed individually on tables and not in baskets. Food, beverage and cashier stations would be spread apart, Fredrick said.
Addressing concerns about safety, he said: “People don’t have to show up if they don’t want to. If they are not comfortable, they don’t have to come.
“I don’t know what more we need to do to make you guys feel comfortable. These veterans have actively served their ultimate task … and they have done this for the right to do certain things. We all have rights, and we all have the right to make certain decisions.
“These people have sacrificed their lives,” Fredrick said.
As the first public gathering and special event request made since the city initiated its reopening plan, Hulick said, the volunteer group could be viewed as “Guinea pigs in this, but this will pop up again.”
Said Mayor Anissa Welch: “We want to be fair to anyone planning a public event.”
“Anything to do with veterans is always a public event. I know we need to be cautious, but it is also very important that we take time to celebrate this,” councilmember Lynda Clark said of the pavilion dedication.
Councilmember Larry Laehn suggested the group make masks available to event-goers onsite and that perhaps school district property across the street from the park could be used to further distance people and picnic tables.
Said Welch: “If you have hand sanitizers and masks, that’s all we can really ask.”
Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman, answering questions from councilmembers about the logistics of the event, said activities are slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. with a service similar to that which might have been given during Memorial Day, followed by a pavilion dedication ceremony. A lunch is planned between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
In a separate action, council approved moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of the city’s reopening plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.