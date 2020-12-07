In the second book of the Scruples on the Line trilogy, it’s easy to see how religious and government loyalties become sources of dissension within families, churches and neighborhoods. The dissension, in turn, adds to the mental and physical anguish and the loss of life in a war-torn country.
"Loyalties," written by Milton resident Evie Yoder Miller and released this fall, continues chronologically from Book I: "Shadows." The same five narrators, civilians living during the Civil War, weave their stories from their varied locations of Iowa, Chicago and the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia.
The timeframe of this second book of historical fiction, from August of 1862 through January 1864, includes three major battles at Antietam, Vicksburg and Gettysburg. What makes this series about the Civil War distinctive: all three books focus on Mennonites, Amish and German Baptists who belong to Anabaptist church groups that traditionally refuse to participate in warfare.
Conflicts heighten in these years, when the demand for fighting men increases, soldiers take meat and grain from farmers, and both Union and Confederate sides establish military drafts. Sometimes the men from communities of conscience are issued exemptions; sometimes those same exemptions are revoked. The resulting uncertainty and confusion continue throughout the war.
Increasingly, the choices for men are limited: join the North or South side, flee from their home areas, hide in the mountains, or buy a substitute, a practice that Anabaptists were accustomed to using in Europe, as well as during the Revolutionary War. Wives and children are left at home to fend for themselves and continue their household and farming efforts.
Miller grew up in the Mennonite environs of family, schooling and church life. Her formal education includes an M.A. and Ph.D. from Ohio University in English, Creative Writing – Fiction. A retired teacher, Miller most recently taught at UW-Whitewater.
Her new trilogy carries elements of her previous fiction: historical, “Eyes at the Window” (2003), and literary, “Everyday Mercies” (2014), which provide glimpses of Anabaptist beliefs and practices in the 19th Century and early 21st Century.
Her books can be ordered from the publisher at Wipf and Stock, through Amazon, or with your favorite local bookseller. For more information go to evieyodermiller.com.
