When taxpayers in the Rock Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) receive their property tax bills, they may notice something different.
At the August annual meeting, RKLD electors voted in favor of a levy instead of a special fee.
The electors also voted in favor of a borrowing resolution to fund the addition of six slide gates at Indianford Dam to help mitigate flooding issues and be in compliance with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources 2020 directives.
Overall, the RKLD operations budget is slightly smaller than years past due to lower legal and engineering costs.
RKLD Board Chairman Al Sweeney said the levy format based on value is widely used by local and county governments, school districts and vocational schools, and is a fairer tax or fee than a special charge used in the past.
Sweeney noted other local lake districts also use a levy format for tax responsibilities.
