Indigo Salon and Suites recently opened at 711 S. Janesville St.
Crystal Wilkins owns the business.
“I originally opened Indigo Salon and Spa in October of 2017 with my good friend, Miranda Frank,” said Wilkins. “With everything that happened with the pandemic, we closed Indigo Salon and Spa and I rebranded the business as Indigo Salon and Suites.”
The business was originally located at the corner of John Paul Road and Milton Avenue.
As a licensed cosmetologist/barber, Wilkins is licensed to do hair, nail, and skin services. She has been in the industry for over 18 years and owned her own business for 9 of those years.
“The thing I enjoy most about what I do is making people feel better about themselves,” she said. “We not only help make people look and feel beautiful on the outside, but also on the inside. Seeing that sparkle in someone’s eye when you get done with them is amazing. You most often have someone sit in your chair with a lot of stress on their shoulders and when they leave, you see them at ease and feeling rejuvenated. The relationship and trust I build with my clients is one that I love and treasure. My clients are like family to me.”
Indigo offers hair, skin and nail services. Hair services include: women's/men's/children's haircuts, color services, conditioning treatments, bridal/formal styles, hair extensions, and beard trims. Nail services include: manicures, pedicures, and ProRX nail enhancements. Skin and other services include: signature facials, waxing, body waxing, makeup, and eyelash extensions.
What is Wilkins’ business philosophy?
“Indigo Salon and Suites represents an outstanding level of service and technical standards both in the hair and beauty industry with an exceeding level of customer service and attention to detail. We are dedicated to providing a place for growth, in mind, body, and soul. At Indigo, we are all about teamwork. One artist can create a satisfactory experience for a client, but a team can create a memorable experience. We believe that every client should enjoy a fabulous experience every time they visit our salon. You arrive as our guest and leave feeling like family.”
The business includes three employees, including Wilkins, Alicia Houghes and Miranda Frank. Also, located at Indigo are Haylee Pendell--Luminary Salon & Spa and Miranda Omvig--Estheva Salon & Spa.
The name “Indigo” was inspired by a paint color.
“We planned on using a dark blue color in our palette and fell in love with the name Indigo,” Wilkins said.
Other thoughts?
“I am so very excited to be a part of the Milton community,” said Wilkins, a Janesville native. “I have been a part of the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce since we opened in 2017 and have felt the love here since then. We have already met so many new guests and people in our community. I have already started to work with other small businesses here and look forward to working with more. I am excited to watch Milton continue to grow and I am happy to be part of that growth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.