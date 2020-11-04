Town of Harmony asked voters if the town treasurer should be appointed by the town board and the voters said yes (1,020-683).
In fact, the idea to have the town treasurer be appointed rather than elected came from a voter.
Town Clerk Tim Tollefson said the idea was brought up by a resident, with no affiliation to the town treasurer, about a year and a half ago.
The concern was the possibility of losing the treasurer (Mary Check) if her land is annexed by the city of Janesville and she then is no longer a town resident and cannot be elected treasurer.
The reality is the town lost its treasurer before Check for just that reason.
Check has been the town treasurer for 15 years and a town of Harmony resident her entire life. She lives on Walnut Grove Road.
Tollefson described the area where she lives as a standalone area of Harmony with the potential for annexation.
On Wednesday, he said Check would likely be on the April 2021 ballot and the board would begin appointing the treasurer after that.
What if the town changes its mind?
According to the Wisconsin Towns Association, not sooner than 2 years after the position becomes appointive, the town board may enact an ordinance to return the office to an elective position, without a referendum or a town elector meeting vote.
