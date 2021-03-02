About 160 individuals and families participated in the first Matt Schmidt Memorial Ice Fishing Derby on frozen Lake Koshkonong Saturday. It was a bright, sunny day and the temperature reached a high of 46 degrees at about noon, according to timeanddate.com.
The event, which organizers say will be an annual event, was held in memory of Milton resident Matt Schmidt, who died at home while doing something he loved: crafting patterns into the surface of wood.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants could fish anywhere on the lake.
Official results for the fishing derby were recorded with an app called Fish Donkey.
Andrew Felder caught the winning crappie (14.25) in the pan fish division. Second place in the pan fish division was awarded to Cole Wegner with 13.25. Third place went to Adam Kittleson (13) and fourth went to Chris Griffis (12.5).
In the walleye division, first and second place were awarded to Jason Kline (16 and 15.5) and third place went to Chris Wilkins (14.75).
There were no official entries in the northern pike category.
For more information visit www.mattschmidt.us.
According to a Facebook event description, proceeds from the tournament and auction will go to Schmidt’s family.
A virtual auction held in conjunction with the event continues until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at badgerstateauction.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.