Milton City Council on April 7 approved a chicken permit for Tyler and Lindsey Niggemann, 1110 Brown Drive.
Director of Administrative Services Inga Cushman said the city may be looking at changing the ordinance. Cushman said the ordinance says once the city receives a complaint, the city must schedule a public hearing and send notices to the neighbors.
Cushman suggests the hearing to take place at the next regularly scheduled council meeting after the comment period for the application has ended.
Tyler Niggemann said it would be good when notifying neighbors to remind them that the city ordinance allows up to four chickens (and no roosters).
