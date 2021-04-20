It was not a slow news week. (From our perspective, it’s never a slow news week in Milton.)
Milton High School celebrating homecoming on Friday was huge.
In August the school board debated having fall sports, then decided fall sports would take place in spring (alternate fall season).
Football is an activity considered high risk (so are volleyball and soccer) in terms of spreading the coronavirus.
On March 2, the Rock County Health Department advised returning to Phase 2 of its reopening plan. In Phase 2 the county recommends individual training, small groups with physical distancing, no sharing of equipment including footballs unless disinfected after each use. (The county also says physical distancing – 6 feet – is essential to minimize spread and recommends use of face coverings.)
Football is just one of many sports and activities impacted by the pandemic.
Much strategizing has been done to allow students to experience high school at MHS in some form, while keeping top of mind the desire to minimize spread of the coronavirus. Even after plans are made, they sometimes need to be adjusted. Emails were sent to Milton School District families on April 9 showing updated COVID numbers and parade plans. According to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of April 8, 106 students were impacted by COVID-19: 13 students were listed as having active cases, 58 had close contacts (in-school exposures) and 35 had close contacts (outside of school exposures). Subsequently only high school students were excused from school to attend the parade and the parade did not travel down Madison Avenue.
The City of Milton once had as its slogan, “History in Progress.” That’s what the homecoming parade was – or maybe “History in Motion.”
Life during a pandemic: People wearing masks (disposable masks in traditional blue or popular black and cloth masks with Red Hawk team designs and others). Football players walked the parade route instead of riding on a trailer. Teachers stayed at school with younger children, who in other years had bags ready to fill with candy.
Rocky the Red Hawk mascot waved from the back of a truck. In the next homecoming parade, there’s a good chance, he won’t look the same. On Page A3, there’s a story about cheerleaders looking to raise funds for a new mascot costume.
An engine and an ambulance from the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department are in many, if not all, Milton parades and they were there on Friday. It’s possible that as the city and town each look at options for fire and EMS, we someday might not see these vehicles in a parade.
As life passes us by like a parade, we need to pay attention, appreciate, if nothing else, hang onto these images.
