Gov. Tony Evers in a statewide address tonight will call for unity and working together in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor will deliver remarks from the Governor’s Conference Room in the East Wing of the Wisconsin State Capitol tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6:05 p.m.
The governor’s address will be available to stream live on the governor's YouTube and Facebook accounts, respectively. Media outlets are welcome and encouraged to stream the address live or record the address for use. Below are excerpts from the governor’s remarks as prepared for delivery:
…A global pandemic—coupled with economic uncertainty and another election season—has shaken our patience, our empathy, and our compassion for one another.
Our optimism has been battered, our resilience strained, and our character tested.
But now, as we put the election behind us, we are called upon to remember the things that unite us—and that includes the struggles that we share.
…
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates 5,000 Wisconsinites could be lost to COVID-19 in Wisconsin by January 1st if no further actions are taken to get this virus under control. That means another 2,500 people who might not be with us on New Year’s Day.
…
I am concerned about what our current trajectory means for Wisconsin healthcare workers, families, and our economy if we don’t get this virus under control.
So, I want to be clear tonight: each day this virus goes unchecked is a setback for our economic recovery.
Our bars, restaurants, small businesses, families, and farmers will continue to suffer if we don’t take action right now—our economy cannot bounce back until we contain this virus.
…
The surges we see—the new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths—these are not foregone conclusions. These are predictable and preventable. That means the fight against this virus is winnable, but only if we fight it together.
