Sue Eckert likes to have fun. Eckert’s definition of fun includes going out for lunch, traveling, getting together with friends, and dressing up on Halloween.
Eckert’s job as program coordinator at The Gathering Place in Milton for the past nine years has incorporated all of these things.
“I came up with things that I liked to do,” said Eckert, who on June 30 is retiring at age 71.
People who haven’t been at The Gathering Place might not know what goes on here.
“They think that we just play bingo and read books,” she said.
And, they do, but that’s not all they do.
Informative speakers and entertainment, lots of musical groups, comedians, historical characters and even “Elvis,” are brought in regularly.
Some are both informative and entertaining. She and Dave Fisher, executive director of The Gathering Place, demonstrated FoodSaver food vacuum sealers.
“Dave and I were obsessed with FoodSaver,” said Eckert, who doesn’t remember exactly how the topic first came up in conversation.
He uses the vacuum sealing system for fish. She uses it to freeze leftovers.
As they exchanged tips, people wondered what a FoodSaver was so they decided to have a class and they had fun with it.
Programming activities is trial and error, she acknowledged.
She can remember a couple of them that didn’t go over well.
“If it’s too serious, sometimes people aren’t interested,” she said, emphasizing people want to have fun.
If Eckert could share with people one thing about The Gathering Place, it’s that it’s not for old people.
“A lot of times people think you have to be old. We don’t really have an age that you have to be,” she said.
Eckert started working at The Gathering Place as the rental supervisor, renting rooms for groups of 20 to 150 for weddings and receptions, meetings, reunions, parties, celebrations of life and the like.
For about six months, when there were staffing vacancies, she did both jobs.
Eckert said her interest in the program coordinator job was “the people.”
She’d kid them and say, “I’m bringing you along so I get paid.”
She especially enjoyed the overnight trips. They went to The Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson, Door County, and Amish country in Illinois and traveled the Mississippi on the La Crosse Queen. They saw alpacas, picked apples, and sampled chocolate and ate cheese.
“We went to a lot of food places,” she said.
Then there were Sue’s Lunch Trips.
Eckert would look for places willing to take a lunch reservation for 20 to 30 people.
Over time, they traveled farther and farther for lunch, up to an hour away, with Eckert driving a 12-passenger van. Others would follow in their own vehicles.
Eckert made maps for everyone, then on the way back, she’d make a wrong turn, miss an exit and get teased for taking “the scenic route” home.
On Christmas Day, Eckert hosted “Sue’s Christmas Party.” She started hearing a lot of people say they weren’t doing anything on Christmas Day. Eckert spends Christmas Eve with her brother and his family. She didn’t have anything to do either, so she thought, “Why don’t we get together?”
The first year, 30 or 40 people attended the event that included a beef dinner, wine/beer, dessert, bingo and conversation. Two years later, she said there were well over 60 attendees.
Just as Eckert took care of others, they took care of her. That was evident in 2018 when Eckert was diagnosed with lung cancer.
She was driving to work and her jaw hurt.
“I thought I was just stressing out because there’s a lot going on,” she said.
She kept driving and the pain got worse. She thought she was maybe having a heart attack she turned around and went to the clinic, then the emergency room. Six hours later, she learned she had a suspicious spot on her lung. It was cancer caused by environmental factors, which led to her having the bottom half of her left lung being removed. Recovery took a while. Especially the first 10 days, she remembers not being able to do anything but look at cards that filled her counters, primarily from her friends at The Gathering Place. People would stop in bring her meals and feed her cats, and they filled in for her at work. Three years later she’s happy to report she graduated from having scans every six months to once a year.
The cancer diagnosis led her to think about doing more things she enjoys outside of work. She moved to Milton, went on trips with friends, did things that she previously put off, because, as she said, “you just don’t know.”
“It does wake you up,” she said of the diagnosis.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Eckert took many precautions to avoid getting the virus.
For about a year, The Gathering Place was closed based on recommendations of the county health department.
Programming activities when no one could gather at The Gathering Place was a challenge, she said.
Tables were set up in front of the building so people could drive up and borrow books and puzzles. Returned items were quarantined before they went back into circulation.
“The parking lot bingo really went over good,” she said. “We had at least 20 cars there every time.”
“They got a big kick out of honking their horns so that I’d have to go over there and give them a couple bucks cause they had a bingo,” she said.
Spending time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said was her practice retirement.
She’s made lists of where she wants to go and already her friends at The Gathering Place are trying to make plans with her.
She’s fine with that, but she tells them, “‘I’m not always driving.’”
Fisher commented: “Sue’s presence is felt each and every day as activities and program flourish within TGP. It’s evidenced by our increased membership and diversified programming. She puts others ahead of herself and is the epitome of customer service.
“The relationships she has established through her years at TGP will carry on with her into the next phase of her life. She will be missed by many and remembered by all. We wish her the best and look forward to seeing her in a reversed role as a participant in programs instead of the program coordinator.”