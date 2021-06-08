The Milton boys tennis team advanced all of its doubles flights to sectionals after the Red Hawks placed third as a team at a WIAA Division 1 subsectional Monday, June 7, at Big Foot High School.
Host Big Foot won the subsectional with 16 points, while Fort Atkinson took second with 16. Milton placed third with 14, while Elkhorn finished in fourth with 12 points.
Janesville Craig (fifth, six points), Stoughton (sixth, six points) and Janesville Parker (seventh, two points) rounded out the teams at the meet.
Tate Dunk and Evan Mallon — who hold a 13-2 record — earned a trip to sectionals at the No. 1 doubles spot. They were joined by Stoughton's Max Dugan and Hayden Schreier, Fort Atkinson's Jackson Fenner and Jordan Jensen and Elkhorn's Brody Christsenson and Dakota Webster.
At No. 2 doubles, Logan Eithun and Zach Obershaw (12-5) earned a spot at sectionals. The duo will be joined from Elkhorn's Cesar Jimenez and Ryan Jordan from the Big Foot subsectional.
Finally, at the No. 3 doubles spot, Thomas Roddy and Eleks Kablar advanced with an 11-3 record. The pair will be joined by Badger South member Fort Atkinson's Cesar Valadez and Brandon Yang.