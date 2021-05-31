Starting June 7, One Apple Lunch Bunch will again be offering free summer lunches to Milton School District students. Lunches will be distributed daily, Monday-Thursday. Students will be given two meals on Thursday to cover Friday.
Please register using the Google Form link to ensure there is food available for everyone without an overabundance. There are no income guidelines required to participate in this program. Registration Link: https://forms.gle/9tkM6ERkK1GrrMoFA
For more information about the One Apple Lunch Bunch summer lunch program, visit the “Milton Summer Lunch” Facebook page, or call or text Barb Braun at (608) 561-7577.