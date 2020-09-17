Six people have expressed interest in filling the Milton school board seat vacated by Diamond McKenna, who resigned in August. Letters of interest were due Tuesday.
The school board will choose McKenna’s replacement after interviewing the candidates in a special meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday. Whoever is chosen will serve on the board until April, when McKenna’s term would have expired.
In alphabetical order, here are the people who expressed interest in being on school board.
Jennifer Johns is a Milton resident and director of community development for Mercyhealth. Previously, Johns was executive director of the UW Rock County Foundation. She has a master’s degree in student affairs from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse. Her daughter attends Milton High school.
Larry Laehn lives in Milton and is a member of the Milton City Council. Laehn has a grandson in the school district. As a behavioral health therapist, he said he advocates for his clients to further their education as a meaningful way to change their life circumstances.
Landon Lederman is a Milton resident and a 2005 graduate of Milton High school. Lederman is an account manager for Kerry in Beloit. He and his wife have two children at Milton West Elementary. Lederman studied marketing at the University of Dubuque.
Gary Rau is a City of Janesville and Milton School District resident. Rau has three grandchildren in the district. He worked in the Beloit Turner and Janesville school districts in various positions including history teacher, coach, elementary counselor, guidance department chair, district safety coordinator, at-risk coordinator and district student services coordinator.
Brenda Remer is a Milton resident. She submitted a resume, which shows she is a financial data analyst with MercyCare Insurance Company in Janesville. She describes herself as: “A confident and inquisitive professional that pays attention to the details, who holds extensive experience in data mining, looking for insight from data, welcomes new challenges by using problem solving and effective multi-tasking skills to work independently and with teams.”
Renee Ronningen and her family have lived in Milton since 2013. Her background includes working in healthcare, working with people with disabilities. She has a degree in early education and also has worked in school systems.
In a letter of resignation, McKenna said she can no longer make the necessary investments of time to serve as a board member.
