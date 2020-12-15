At First Congregational Church, there are wreaths on the door, and an Advent wreath and poinsettia plants on the altar. No Christmas trees have been set up this year because no one is going inside the church. No one – except Pastor David Peterson, and his wife, Cheryl, who has been reading the Advent readings.
Worship services are virtual and available on Facebook and the church website (http://fccmilton.org/). And that’s where the service will be on Christmas morning.
For many churches, Christmas worship will look different this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, First Congregational Church started livestreaming March 15 and in warmer weather held services in the parking lot.
Deacons of the church decided it’s too risky to be indoors, said Peterson, a retired firefighter.
And, he said they don’t plan on going inside for services any time soon.
“I think the worry for our congregation is the people who do come to church when we’re open are in the higher risk groups – mostly over 60 and so I think they’re rightfully concerned that the risk is too great,” he said.
Peterson sends cards, makes calls quarterly and sends emails. The church has a letter it sends by US postal mail and a Facebook group. Sometimes Peterson, standing outside, gives communion to members through open doors or windows.
“Not being able to see one another is frustrating,” he said. “I’m hoping that we’ll be back in the next three to six months worshipping indoors.”
The church organist (Jane Syme) records a hymn weekly and music and words are posted to Facebook.
Not everyone has Facebook. Peterson estimates about 10% of the congregation doesn’t have a cell phone or internet.
He said he’s doing what he can to check on people without being a nuisance.
“The church is not the building,” he said, “It’s really the congregation.”
At St. Mary parish
Even for those who get a seat in the pews, Christmas worship will be different.
In Phase 1 of its reopening plan, Rock County recommends churches limit capacity up to 25% and have strict physical distancing, protective measures and best business practices in place.
With the uncertainty of the upcoming Christmas season, the Diocese of Madison recommended parishes offer a lottery to accommodate the limited seating capacity for Christmas Masses.
Anyone wishing to attend an in-person Mass at St. Mary Milton needs to complete a form and return it to the parish no later than Dec. 15. Registered members were mailed the form and asked to list their top four Mass choice preferences.
“The possibility of being excluded from the community worship, I think that will only be Christmas,” Father David Wanish said.
At other worship services, he said, “we have more than enough room.”
“I’m encouraging people if they are turned away at St. Mary and they still want a Catholic worship, that they can go to the church (St. Joseph) in Edgerton. They are expected to have room at Christmas.”
Some parishioners have been coming to church regularly with cautions (masks and distancing), Wanish said. Others are being cautious and staying at home.
Weekend attendance has been about 170. Before the pandemic, in February, attendance was closer to 400.
The next best thing to worshipping in-person has been watching the worship services via Facebook, he said.
In the Catholic church, maybe a third or a half of the churches offer livestreaming, said Wanish.
“It’s kind of like ‘Take your pick,’” he said whether the church is in the United States or another country. “From that perspective, there’s a lot of opportunity.”
At this time, Wanish said, “We look to God’s blessing. One the Scriptures is those who wait upon the Lord will renew their strength – that’s from Isaiah and I think now is really a time we have to count on that.”
