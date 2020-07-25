The issuance of a public health advisory related to the wearing of face masks within the city of Milton is a topic for discussion and possible action at the next Milton City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 28.
According to a memo to council from Mayor Anissa Welch, the action, if passed, will “encourage the wearing of masks within the City of Milton.”
Citing other municipalities across the state which have issued mask mandates, advisories and ordinances, Welch wrote: “This is due to the dramatic increase of positive COVID-19 tests as Fourth of July activities and other high risk activities continue to occur and are impacting the health and well-being of folks across the State of Wisconsin.”
Welch further noted that the public health issue was bringing physical, mental and economic consequences to the county and state, which, she wrote: “are on a dangerous trend of significant increases in positive cases and they are negatively (affecting) health care workers and hospitalization rates, too.”
Citing Rock County statistics for the week ending July 15, Welch wrote the number of positive cases increased to 7.25%, noting the “target is 5%,” and cited 13 new cases in health care workers, noting a target of 5, which, she said, decreased the county’s capability to provide care to all patients. Hospitalizations increased from 4 to 14, she wrote.
Those interested in monitoring the virtual meeting, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., can do so at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86917768503?pwd=TDBSeG9mN1k5MFhPcVRWR1NoU2VJUT09.
Those unable to use the Internet link can call 1(312) 626-6799 and enter Meeting ID: 869 1776 8503 to monitor the meeting by telephone.
