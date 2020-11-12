After looking at the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and quarantines, the School District of Milton plans to resume in-person, cohort instruction at Milton High School on Monday. (Students in the hybrid learning model go to school every other day in-person, depending on whether they are on cohort A or B.)
MHS students will finish two weeks of fully virtual learning on Friday.
This is good news for MHS winter athletics and activities given the go-ahead by the school board on Monday. Athetics and activities cannot take place when MHS is in a fully virtual learning model.
To allow for continued onsite instruction and activities, the district wants to remind all students and families of the importance of continuing to adhere to the county-recommended guidance to wear appropriate face coverings and maintain social distancing inside and outside of the regular school day.
Students will be expected to continue their daily self-screening prior to departing for school. The primary symptoms of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, coughing, and fever or chills. Other symptoms include congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, abdominal pain, body aches, and loss of taste or smell.
If any student, or any of their family members, are experiencing these symptoms, the district asks that the student please remain home and call a healthcare provider for evaluation. If a student has been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or anyone who is displaying the above mentioned symptoms of COVID-19, he or she must remain home. If a student, or their family, has been directed to isolate or quarantine by a medical professional, the student must remain home for the duration of the isolation or quarantine period.
Students unable to attend next week are asked to contact the high school immediately at 608-868-9340.
