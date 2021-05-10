Several local law enforcement agencies and fire departments will practice water rescues on Lake Koshkonong tonight (May 10). Operations will be based out of Royce-Dallman Park. This is a scheduled Multi-Jurisdictional Water Rescue Training. There is no actual water rescue underway, nor is there any threat to the public. Community members may see law enforcement and fire personnel in this area from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Agencies involved in this training include Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Rock River Safety Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Edgerton Fire Department, Janesville Fire Department, and Milton and Milton Township Fire Department.
