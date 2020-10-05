Jeremy Zajac of Milton has represented District 5 (Milton) on the Rock County Board of Supervisors since April 2014. Zajac has resigned from county board and will instead work for the county at Rock Haven starting Oct. 19 as the crew leader.
Zajac told the Milton Courier Monday: “I love the county board and all my roles. I loved participating in my committees, getting into the detail. I loved responding to emails and phone calls from constituents from all over the county. I loved being an outlet for employees and helping assist any and all of our county’s residents. I loved the county so much, and how we handle ourselves that I applied for a job.”
Rock County Board of Supervisors Chair Kara Purviance issued a news release Oct. 5 announcing the District 5 vacancy.
According to state statute, the county board chair, with the confirmation of the county board, appoints someone who is a qualified elector and resident of the supervisory district to fill the vacancy. The person who is appointed will serve out the term until the April 2022 election.
Those interested in being considered for appointment should send a letter listing their qualifications and expressing why they want to be a county board supervisor. Letters should be emailed to countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us or mailed to Kara Purviance, chair, Rock County Board of Supervisors, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545
The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
