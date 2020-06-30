City of Milton Administrative Services Director, Inga Cushman has been appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the Wisconsin Humanities Council.
The Wisconsin Humanities Council is providing rapid-response funding to nonprofit humanities and cultural organizations that are facing financial hardship resulting from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.
Cushman notes: “In this role, I want to help promote a grant opportunity available to nonprofit humanities and cultural organizations throughout the state.”
City Administrator, Al Hulick stated, “I am not surprised the Governor has selected Inga Cushman to serve in this role. Her talents, experience, and dedication to the community is unparalleled and will be a tremendous asset to the governor, the state, and our community in this role.”
The next Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant applications are due July 15. These are grants for general operating expenses such as salaries, rent, utilities, supplies, and equipment. (Organizations seeking funding for a humanities project may apply for a WHC Mini or Major grant.)
CARES grants are made available by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.