The Milton School District will continue to offer free meals to students as all students pivot to virtual instruction through Jan. 15.
Meals will be distributed at several schools beginning Nov. 30.
Pick up times are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Milton High School, 11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Consolidated Elementary School and 11:50 a.m.-12:50 p.m. at Harmony, East and West elementary schools.
To help with meal planning, families are asked to sign up for meals on the school district website (https://www.milton.k12.wi.us/)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.