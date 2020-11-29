The Milton School District will continue to offer free meals to students as all students pivot to virtual instruction through Jan. 15.

Meals will be distributed at several schools beginning Nov. 30.

Pick up times are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Milton High School, 11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Consolidated Elementary School and 11:50 a.m.-12:50 p.m. at Harmony, East and West elementary schools.

To help with meal planning, families are asked to sign up for meals on the school district website (https://www.milton.k12.wi.us/)

