The City of Milton Common Council approved June 23 a special event permit and park use application made by the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) to host Chicken Barbecue, and a special event permit for an arts and crafts event sponsored by the Milton House.
The Chicken Barbecue will be held Aug. 16 in North Goodrich Park. The event will be different from past years in that food will be served offering a “drive through” option. The park’s Community House will serve as a food prep area, MACC Executive Director Dani Stivarius noted.
City Administrator Al Hulick said both the MACC Chicken Barbecue and an arts and crafts event hosted by the Milton House were “long standing events.” He said the requests for permits had been brought before council for the purpose of “making sure everyone was comfortable” given COVID-19 guidelines as outlined by Rock County and the city’s reopening plans.
Hulick reminded council of a previous discussion revolving around an event request made by a volunteer group for a July 5 dedication ceremony of the Veterans Park pavilion, citing a similar circumstance in deciding whether the event proposed by MACC was considered by council members to be a private or public event. As a public event, Hulick said, it would be appropriate for city resources to be approved as requested.
Describing changes in programming this year, Hulick said the Chicken Barbecue would offer a drive-through option and not just dining in the park. Additional picnic tables in the park are not being requested this year, he said.
In a memo to council Hulick wrote that while the “Arts and Crafts on the Lawn” event would not be held in a public venue, organizers were requesting the closure of public streets.
Events defined as public gatherings are limited to 50% of park capacity, Hulick wrote.
Councilmember Larry Laehn asked if the event was “strictly drive-through.” Stivarius said the event was drive-through only. Meals would be offered on trays similar to a drive-through restaurant.
Councilmember Theresa Rusch asked about the arts and crafts event hosted by the Milton House in conjunction with the MACC event. She wondered if water would be distributed to vendors. She also asked if water would be sold to event-goers.
Stivarius said she had been in contact with Milton House staff and discussed the possibility of providing a delivery service to vendors for Chicken Barbecue meals. The organizations had not discussed beverages, she said.
Councilmember Lynda Clark said she saw the events as public gatherings.
Councilmember Bill Wilson asked about booth spacing at the arts and crafts event. He wondered if the number of vendors participating had been determined and if appropriate spacing would be allowed to accommodate social distancing.
Stivarius said she understood there would be fewer vendors this year and one empty space would be left in between each booth.
“As long as an effort is being made, I think that’s great,” Wilson said.
In a memo to council, Stivarius outlined changes to this year’s Chicken Barbecue, including:
• Drive-through food option only, with cars entering the Community House driveway from Parkview Drive and exiting with a right turn only onto Janesville Street. Other than drive-through traffic, Janesville Street will be closed.
• Dining in the park will not be encouraged.
• Live music will not be presented.
• Snow fencing will provide a barrier around the grilling station.
• Dumpsters are requested to accommodate garbage from the chicken prep station.
In a memo to Hulick, Milton House Executive Director Keighton Klos outlined changes to the arts and crafts event, noting:
• A train show will not be offered.
• Ice cream and food will not be offered.
• The sale of water and soda is under consideration.
• A craft raffle will be held in the Milton House stable.
• Physical barriers, such as curtains, are being advocated between vendors, signage encouraging social distancing will be on site, and facemasks will be encouraged.
• Attending the event is free.
