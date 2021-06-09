Painting with Katie
Katie is going to have a small group of people work on a water pitcher and fruit painting. The class is Monday, June 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is payable to Katie that day (cash or check). Sign up at the receptionist desk (608-868-3500). Katie will provide all the paints, canvas, brushes, etc. that you will need.
Wine Social
We will social gather safely with wine! On Wednesday, June 16, at 1:30 p.m. We will meet on the lower level patio outside. We can visit, check out the flowers and enjoy a glass of wine or soda or snacks. You will need to wear your mask coming into the building, but when outside you can remove it. Also we will have tables set up a safe distance from each other. No charge, but a donation is appreciated. You do need to sign up so we have plenty of supplies. Call 608-868-3500 to get on the list.
Movie: “Let Him Go”
Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas. This is a Western/thriller rated R for violence. It runs 114 minutes. It will be shown on our large screen on Thursday, June 17 at 1:15 p.m. We ask that you wear a mask and keep a distance. There is no charge, but a donation is appreciated for popcorn and beverages.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information. For more information call (608) 868-3500.