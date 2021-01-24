Free breakfast and lunch, available for all children living in the Milton School District, will continue until the end of the school year (June 3).
Families with children 18 and younger who do not attend school in person are asked to fill out a form online at (www.milton.k12.wi.us). Instructions on the school district website say the form only needs to be filled out once for meals to be picked up daily.
The menu will follow what is listed on the district's website but is subject to change. Breakfast will include 1% milk and lunch will include chocolate milk.
Meal pick up is 11 a.m. to noon in front of Milton High School when Milton schools are in session.
A parent/guardian/relative or a sibling can pick up the meals. At this time, the school district website says delivery is not available.
If special accommodations are required, contact Michael Gosdeck at gosdeckm@milton.k12.wi.us or one of the district’s two social workers: Verlene Orr at orrv@milton.k12.wi.us or Sherry Rautenberg at rautenbergs@milton.k12.wi.us.
