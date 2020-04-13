The City of Milton Common Council authorized on April 8 the refinancing, issuance and sale of $4.02 million in general obligation refunding bonds.
“The most important piece of that debt is that the taxpayers will be saving $177,000 over the life of the remaining debt, and none of that was pushed out. The debt will still expire when it was intended to expire. It was sort of the last piece of debt to be refinanced,” City Administrator Al Hulick said during a recent telephone interview.
In memo to council, City of Milton Finance Director Dan Nelson noted that on March 3, council directed staff to look into refinancing options for the city’s outstanding 2011B bonds, 2013A bonds, and two 2019 bank notes.
Monies gained through those issuances were used to build the Department of Public Works facility in 2011, the City Hall/Police Department Building in 2013, and the sanitary sewer lift station and associated work completed along Parkview Drive in 2019, Nelson wrote.
On March 30, Nelson continued, city staff was able to lock in an interest rate for the general obligation refunding bond, saving the taxpayers $177,516 over the next 13 years.
“If interest rates should significantly decrease again, there is an option to pay, refinance this issue with a 30-day notice,” Nelson wrote.
According to the authorizing resolution passed by council, Associated Trust Company, Green Bay, will serve as escrow agent for the city, “for the purpose of ensuring the payment of the principal of and interest on the 2011 bonds and the 2013 bonds."
