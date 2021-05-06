Three strokes separated second place from fourth during Milton’s WIAA Division 1 regional Wednesday, May 5, At Glen Erin Golf Course in Janesville.

The Red Hawks earned runner-up honors at the regional with a 360, while Oregon came in third with a 361 and Stoughton finished fourth with a 363. Host Janesville Craig won the regional with a 322.

The top four teams advanced to sectionals.

Hannah Dunk tied fourth overall with an 81 to lead Milton. Reagan Moisson finished 10th in the 39-player field with an 88. Stoughton’s Caylie Kotlowski earned the top spot — carding a 70 — eight strokes ahead of second place.

The Red Hawks were rounded out by Molly Jaeggi’s 88 and Sara Kronberg’s 100. Bethany Vidruk shot a 108.

Milton 179, Stoughton 196

Hannah Dunk was the lone player sub-40 as Milton defeated Badger South rival in a dual Tuesday, May 4, at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.

Dunk carded a 39, collecting four pars and a birdie during her nine-hole round.

Molly Jaeggi finished second on the Red Hawk roster with a 45. Reagan Moisson finished with a 46, while Milton’s team score was rounded out with Bethany Vidruk’s 49. Sara Kronberg fired a 55.

