Holiday decorating
Homes and businesses are asked to sign up by Sunday, Nov. 15, to be included in the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Show of Lights. Email execdir@visitmilton.com or call 608-868-6222 with questions. Those who enter should live in the city of Milton and will have a chance to win a first- or second-place prize. Entries will be judged 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
Library open for browsing
The Milton Public Library is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. A limited number of computers are available for one hour. More information available at www.miltonpubliclibrary.org/covid-19.
Book and/or Puzzle Exchange
If you are looking for a book to read or a puzzle to tackle, you can come to The Gathering Place front driveway Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. A table of books will be set up outside (unless it’s raining hard). Feel free to take home one or two at a time. The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information. For more information call (608) 868-3500.
Food pantry
If you live in the Milton School District you can get help from the Milton Food Pantry, 36 Hilltop Drive, once a month. Call (608) 868-1166 or stop in. If you would like to donate to the food pantry, the following items are most needed: cereal, mac & cheese, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, Hamburger Helper.
The food pantry is open the first and third Monday each month from 6-7:30 p.m. and each Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. (except holidays).
The food pantry is also open Wednesday mornings from 9-11 a.m. Because these hours are primarily for deliveries, please call before coming in on Wednesday morning. Donations also can be dropped off at the Milton Public Library.
Community Meal
Last Saturday of the Month, The Open Table is free and open to everyone. Call Milton United Methodist Church (608) 868-2860 by 4 p.m. the Thursday before to reserve a meal and you will be called back with a pickup time between 4 and 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 241 Northside Drive.
Clothing
Moms on a Mission Exchange, clothing exchange/giveaway. Visit the M.O.M.E. Facebook page for the latest updates.
Need help but you don't know where to turn?
Help also is available from United Way’s 211, a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website that connects people of all ages and from all communities to the essential health and human services they need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Connect with a 211 specialist is a toll-free call by dialing 211, text your zip code to 898211, or visit 211wisconsin.org to conduct a key word search of the extensive database. Social service providers interested in registered their programs with 211 may also dial 211 or visit 211wisconsin.org for more information.
