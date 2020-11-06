The City of Milton Common Council adopted on Oct. 20 a five-year Comprehensive Outdoor Recreational Plan (CORP).
Municipalities looking to qualify for federal and state grants offered through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources must adopt a CORP, City of Milton Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman noted in an Oct. 20 memo to council.
Members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission have been working for several months to develop the over 70-page document, which offers an array of information, from park classifications and standards, to goals, objectives and policies surrounding Milton’s parks.
Cushman told council members that, during an earlier meeting held by the city’s Plan Commission, commissioners recommended approval of the CORP with the exception of a parking lot project outlined for Liberty Park.
An “Opinion of Probable Cost,” included within the CORP described the proposed project to include a parking area large enough to accommodate 50 parking stalls, with a one-way traffic flow, allowing vehicles to enter the park from S. Clear Lake and exit the park onto Vincent Street. The project calls for four inches of hot mix asphalt to construct the parking area, along with the relocation of playground equipment. The full project, including engineering costs, came with a probably price tag of $190,000.
Cushman said commissioners “would like the Liberty Park parking lot project to be reviewed for needs and costs once it gets closer to the project date.”
City Administrator Al Hulick said the CORP was the culmination of months of work by both the Parks and Recreation Commission and Cushman.
The Plan Commission, he said, was in support of the CORP, but had questions surrounding the likelihood of a need for a 50-stall parking lot, and wondered if the $190,000 might be better spent somewhere else.
Describing the CORP as a “kind of clearinghouse or warehouse of all projects that could be undertaken,” and that “several variables would need to fall into place,” including funding sources and approvals from both the Plan Commission and the Council, Hulick said members of the Plan Commission became more comfortable with the overall plan.
The CORP is meant to provide “a clear picture of where we want to go and where we aspire to be,” Hulick said, adding: “ If you look at the Crossridge Park plan, that plan’s been around for a number of years and we have slowly kind of ticked off some of those things … but some of those things, boy, we sure would love to have them, but we might never get there.”
Still, he said, “it’s good to have a place to look into the future. Will we have baseball diamonds there someday? That would be great, but competing priorities, limited funding sources, changes in landscape, can have an impact on that.”
The CORP, Hulick said, is now the city’s established plan.
Mayor Anissa Welch said she appreciated having structure.
“This will help guide future councils. When we are all not here, there will be a living document to guide decision-making and I think that’s something that, we, as a council, have not had,” she said.
She said she was pleased with the steps that had been taken to bring the plan to fruition.
“We’ve done a lot of good, foundational work,” she said.
What’s in the plan?
The plan seeks to:
- Evaluate the city’s existing parks and provide recommendations for park improvements.
- Identify appropriate level of service standards for park lands and recreation facilities.
- Identify and recommend active and passive outdoor recreational opportunities to address the needs of all community members now and in the future.
- Provide the city with a period of eligibility for cost sharing and matching grant assistance through federal and state grant programs administered through the Wisconsin DNR.
- Provide a cost summary for all recommendations to assist the city with its capital improvement planning efforts.
According to standards developed by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), with over 117 acres designated as parkland, Milton has more than enough parkland to meet projected recreational space standards, as measured against population growth, through the year 2040.
Even as population estimates rise in Milton, from 6,138 in 2020, to 7,517, in 2040, available parkland, as compared to increasing demand, remains at a surplus.
According to the CORP, Milton owns and operates 16 developed parks and the Story Gardens, a space under development as an outdoor extension of the city’s public library. Schilberg Park, the largest park within the city limits, is owned and operated by the Milton school district.
An inventory of parks operated by the city and proposed improvements includes:
- Central Park, 201 Hilltop Drive, a 10.5-acre neighborhood and special use park featuring a softball diamond, tennis courts, bleachers, a warming house with bathrooms, shelter and kitchen, a play structure for children ages 2-5, and an ice rink in the wintertime. Recommended improvements for the park include paint, blacktop repair and the addition of wheelchair seating in and around the bleachers.
- College Green, Columbus Street, a one-acre underdeveloped park, which was a component of the former Milton College campus. The park was acquired by the city in 1986. Park amenities include picnic tables. Recommended improvements include additional benches and picnic tables, repairs to a rock wall and stairs on Columbus Street, the addition of outdoor artwork, signage about the park’s history and a gazebo or other shade structure.
- Crossridge Park, 1122 Parkview Drive, a 43-acre neighborhood park and nature conservation area, featuring land developed as prairie, walking trails, two playgrounds, and an open area used by Milton Youth Football. Recommended improvements include a pavilion with bathrooms, the planting of additional shade trees, blacktop or gravel on the north parking lot, a sign for the gaga ball pit, a pathway to northern playground equipment, updates to the “Crossridge Park Plan,” a drinking fountain and additional playground equipment.
- FFA Park, S. John Paul Road, a 1.5-acre underdeveloped park, which is primarily used by youth football for practice. Amenities include picnic tables, a prairie area and a hitching post for horses. Recommended improvements include additional picnic tables and improvements to the park’s entrances.
• King Park, 2214 Hilltop, an 8-acre special use park, which benefits from its close proximity to Central Park, where bathrooms are available. The parks serves as a sledding hill in wintertime and is used by Milton Youth Soccer. The park features a nine-basket disc golf course, a shed for soccer storage, bleachers and a gravel parking lot. Recommended improvements include updated signage, picnic tables and benches, pavement in the parking lot, pathways, and improved accessibility to the drinking fountain.
- Lamar Park, 130 S. Crescent Drive, a 5.5-acre neighborhood park, which is located adjacent to Milton West Elementary School. The park features outfield fencing for the baseball field, a pavilion with restrooms, playground equipment, picnic tables, a large and small baseball diamond, bleachers, dugouts, drinking fountains, a volleyball court, and horseshoe pits. Recommended improvements include painting of playground equipment and pavilion, kitchen and bathroom updates, upgrades to bag toss, four-square and volleyball areas, additional lighting in the baseball fields, updated play structure surfacing, additional pathways, blacktopping and wheelchair seating in the bleachers.
- Liberty Park, 230 S. Clear Lake Avenue, a 2.5-acre neighborhood park, featuring a baseball diamond which is generally used by Little League players ages 9-12, playground equipment, bathrooms, a concession stand, a baseball field with dugout, bleachers and scoreboard, and a train engine. Recommended improvements include a new fence around the baseball field, artwork for the back of the scoreboard, improved parking and traffic flow, pathways, improved playground area, and updates to bathrooms and structures.
- Mud Lake Park, W. Madison Ave, a 12-acre nature and conservation area, featuring lake access for use by light, non-motorized boaters, walking trails, picnic tables and a parking lot. Recommended improvements include opportunities for parking lot expansion, a fishing dock, kayak launch, trail signage and a designated picnic table area.
- North Goodrich Park, 20 Parkview Drive, a 2-acre neighborhood park, featuring close proximity to the Village Square Historic District and the Milton Community House, a 1914-built former train depot, playground equipment, a tourism kiosk, grills, drinking fountains, picnic tables, and shuffleboards, although some rehabilitation is needed. Recommended improvements include shuffleboard rehabilitation, additional pathways, upgrades to playground areas, updates to the Milton Community House, relocation of the tourism kiosk, and a selfie photography station.
• Northridge Park, 420 Rivendell Drive, a 1.5-acre mini park, featuring playground equipment. Recommended improvements include painting the sign and picnic tables, developing ideas to enhance the usefulness of a large open area, upgrades to a playground area, paths, the addition of a bench and trees.
• Railroad Park, 202 Front Street, a one-acre underdeveloped park featuring green space with mature trees, a drinking fountain and trash receptacles. recommended improvements include additional picnic tables and benches, a gazebo and shade trees, art pieces, a selfie station, and signage.
• South Goodrich Park, 404 Parkview Drive, a 6-acre neighborhood and special use park, featuring close proximity not the Village Square Historic District and Milton East Elementary School, a small ball diamond, a softball diamond, restrooms, the city’s Splash Pad, outdoor art pieces, a pavilion with restrooms and a kitchen, and picnic tables. Recommended improvements include additional pathways, wheelchair accessible bleacher seating, new drinking fountain, signage, improvements to the softball field, and additional sidewalk along N. Janesville Street.
• Story Gardens, 430 E. High Street, a one-acre underdeveloped park, featuring close proximity to the public library. The space is under construction and recommended improvements include continuing to build outdoor programming space, a stage and seating area, adding interactive play and learning elements, outdoor art, a pollinator garden, raised garden beds, and a perimeter walking trail.
• Tails n Trails Dog Park, 466 Elm Street, a 14.5-acre neighborhood, nature, conservation area and special use park, featuring two separate enclosed areas meant to cater to large and small dogs, a retention pond within the large dog area, a play structure for children, picnic tables, benches, donation bins and a walking trail. Recommended improvements include making repairs to an informational kiosk, moving a port-a-john to a blacktopped pad, and, anticipated in 2021, a dog play area constructed as an Eagle Scout project.
- Tower Hill Park, E. St. Mary Street, a 3-acre mini park, featuring a play structure, a picnic table and bench, a natural prairie area, and mowed pathway. Recommended improvements include the addition of trees and signage.
- Veterans Park, 430 Hilltop Drive, a 2-acre neighborhood and special use park featuring open green space, playground equipment, the Milton Area Veterans Memorial, including the Veterans Park Pavilion, and a small shelter with a picnic table. Recommended improvements include a pathway to the parking lot on Orchard Row, a new drinking fountain, and a new merry-go-round.
• Watertower Park, 932 Rogers Street, a 2.5-acre mini park featuring a water tower, playground equipment and a picnic table. Recommended improvements include additional playground equipment and possibly additional parkland, and a trail connecting the park with nearby Red Hawk Farms Subdivision, and other area parks including Crossridge and Schilberg.
Anticipated schedules to complete work and projected associated costs are included within the CORP.
