With more middle and high school students in school buildings, more students are being sent home because they were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Someone is considered having been in close contact if they were within 6 feet of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes.
Today grades 7-12 in the Milton School District can choose in-person or online learning. Before April 5, a hybrid learning model of in-person and online learning was in place with students in person every other day.
“We were keeping kids 6 feet apart pretty easily,” said Huber.
With more students at school, that’s not as easy. Huber said some desks are 3 to 5 feet apart. About 75% of high school students and about 80% of middle-schoolers opted to learn in person.
If students test positive, they are to stay home from school 10 days from symptom onset or from their test date (if they have no symptoms, but test positive).
At Monday’s school board meeting, Huber reported 113 high school students in total have tested positive at one time or another. Not including JEDI virtual students (different than virtual learning during the pandemic), the high school has 1,059 students (in person or online), according to the January 2021 count.
When someone in school is considered a close contact (and regardless of whether they themselves have a negative test), Huber said they are to quarantine for 14 days from the date of the exposure.
“We live by the best recommendations of Rock County,” she said.
If students are identified as close contacts but are within 90 days of having tested positive for the virus themselves, they do not need to quarantine.
“We don’t ask about vaccinations,” Huber said, “But we do mention that if your child were to be vaccinated and they were two weeks after that, we would want to know that because they wouldn’t have to quarantine then either.”
Near the end of the school year, she said, “We’ll probably see quite a few of our students at this point.”
Now, she said there are only a couple.
School board president Joe Martin asked if a person has a negative COVID-19 test, why that person would be asked to quarantine.
Superintendent Rich Dahman said the school district follows guidelines of the Rock County Public Health Department. And, he said the county looks at CDC recommendations and the severity of the spread of the virus locally.
“Someone could test negative and come down with symptoms or begin becoming contagious at a later date,” Dahman said. “We’ve taken an approach to balance that importance of having students in school as much as possible but also limiting the spread and doing what we can to limit the risk to the health and safety of our students and staff. And that model has worked really well for us so far and I think going through the rest of this school year with that model in place is a wise move for us.”
